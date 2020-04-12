Discovery of a novel function for MAP2 in synaptic fortifying.

Korea Brain Research Institute( KBRI, headed by Suh Pan-Ghill) revealed on the 6th of April, 2020 that the KBRI research study team led by Dr. Kea Joo Lee( Collaboration with Dr. Daniel Pak at Georgetown University) presented their discoveries concerning an unique function for MAP2 in synaptic strengthening. The outcomes of this research study were released in the online version( Early View) of



FASEB Journal. Neurons in the brain communicate with each other via the synapses. Long-term modifications in synaptic structure and function happen when we discover new things or memorize new info (synaptic plasticity).

Long-lasting potentiation (LTP) is the best-studied cellular mechanism of synaptic plasticity that underlies knowing and memory, and refers to a persistent fortifying of synapses upon duplicated stimulations. Many of the particles that mediate synaptic renovation and trafficking throughout LTP remain to be discovered.

The research group headed by Dr. Kea Joo Lee exposed that MAP2 plays an essential function in induction of long-lasting potentiation in the fully grown neurons. MAP2 (microtubule-associated protein 2) is a cytoskeletal protein, which is enhanced in the neuronal dendritic shafts, and is known to be crucial for dendritic outgrowth during development.

The research study group demonstrated that LTP induction is abolished when MAP2 lacks the mouse hippocampus and primary cultured neurons through systematic neurobiological methods, including confocal microscopy, electrophysiology, and molecular cell biology.

Through real-time live-cell imaging and electron microscopy, the research group discovered that MAP2 proteins, present on the dendritic shafts of the neurons, quickly transfer to the synapses when long-lasting potentiation is induced. They also revealed that the vibrant MAP2 translocation to synapses is securely combined with LTP-induced expansion of dendritic spines and surface delivery of AMPA receptors, which are vital for triggering the synapses.

This research study is substantial since it clarifies the possibility of MAP2, which was previously known as a dendrite-labeling protein, being associated with the formation of memories by taking part in the procedure of synaptic potentiation.

In addition, it has actually been assessed to be an advance towards the resolution of the longstanding question of “how memories are formed and maintained,” therefore providing basic info that could possibly be used to develop the treatment strategies for the memory-related diseases.

Dr. Kea Joo Lee, who led this study pointed out that “we plan to continue studying the effect of synaptic translocation of MAP2 on behavioral learning. We hope that the outcomes of our study will provide key insights into synaptic plasticity mechanisms and essential hints to develop healing strategies for synaptic conditions such as autism, schizophrenia, and Alzheimer’s disease.”