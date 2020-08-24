‘Disgraceful’ axing of over-75s BBC TV licence will plunge 50,000 pensioners into poverty

THE BBC TV licence fee row has exploded once more as campaigners against the removal of the free over-75s benefit have issued warnings over the potentially devastating consequences for pension-aged Britons who don’t receive Pension Credit.

Free BBC TV licences finally drew to a close for over-75s across the UK at the start of August. Britain’s biggest campaign group for older people, the National Pensioners Convention (NPC), are continuing to rail against the decision. General Secretary Jan Shortt warned Express.co.uk that over 50,000 pensioners were now at risk of falling into poverty.

She said: “I think for us it’s a very worrying time for those people over 75. “Some of them are the most vulnerable citizens in the country. “Some of them haven’t been paying for a TV licence for a number of years. “Then all of a sudden they have to find £157.”

Ms Shortt continued: “The ones we’re most worried about are the ones that just come in above the threshold of pension credit so they have to pay for everything. “Their ‘income’, if you like, because they have to pay for everything does fall low their income on pension credit but they get no extra help. “Age UK reckon just over 50,000 of these people will now fall into poverty because of having to find that extra money. “So they either have to find the extra money to keep watching TV or they have to cut back on essentials like food, heating, maybe clothing.”

The campaigner added: “We think it’s a bit of a disgrace since this country is still the sixth richest in the world. “It’s a disgrace to treat your elderly who have given everything in their lives so badly.” The £157.50 licence fee is now being imposed on over-75s after being introduced as a free benefit in 2000.