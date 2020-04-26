Disney Heiress Calls Out Walt Disney Company For Massive Layoffs Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

The heiress to the Disney Company, Abigail Disney, called out her family’s company after it laid-off half the workforce amid the coronavirus pandemic.

CBR reported that she pointed out how the company stopped paying half its workforce while most of the executives earned bonus payouts. She believed it was insensitive, especially during the coronavirus pandemic, which has heavily affected the company. Parks had been shut down and production has been stopped so far on account of the lockdown.

She pointed out that the company is keeping its stock dividends for its investors. The middle class stands to benefit the most for the stock dividends, which she recognized; but most of the payouts are forwarded to the 10% of shareholders. She explained that the dividend payout amounting to $1.5 billion should be enough to pay the company’s frontline workers, most of which are included in those which had been laid off.

According to MSN, Disney parks spread across the United States have no definite re-opening date set. Most of their workforce, those working in the theme parks and their hotels, were sent on furlough during the shutdown.

According to reports, the new normal might include stricter safety measures after parks re-open. Those policies include wearing masks and putting markings on the floors to keep social distancing well maintained.

Another part of the new normal might be lesser crowds in the parks. Even after the quarantine and lockdowns are lifted, citizens of the state might not be ready to return to parks. A study done by the Quinnipiac University showed that most Floridians are not ready to even have the order be lifted. However, extending the coronavirus-imposed lockdowns will leave most people jobless, such as those who are laid-off from their work at Disney.

Abigail Disney doesn’t have a formal role in the company but she made a stand, saying, she “had a conscience” to act when she saw abuses being done.