Disney Plus Streaming Update: Here’s Everything New Coming This May

Disney Plus has revealed its newest list of movie and tv show releases for the month of May.

Bringing in a more comprehensive lineup of updated and familiar favorites, Disney Plus will be airing new episodes of “Be Our Chef,” a Disney-inspired cooking competition hosted by Angela Kinsey, “Disney Family Sundays,” an original series hosted by DIY expert Amber Kemp-Gerstel and Disney’s own documentary film “One Day at Disney.”

Aside from the newly added episodes, Disney Plus will also usher in fresher releases into their streaming content. Disney’s docuseries “Prop Culture” will feature an inside look into the production’s props and sets from all kinds of Disney films like Jack Sparrow’s coat in “Pirates of the Carribean” or the futuristic accessories from “TRON,” to name a few.

“It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer” is also a new Disney original that will showcase Bill Farmer, the voice behind Goofy and Pluto for more than 30 years. Following the series finale of “Star Wars: The Clone Wars,” which also airs this May is a behind-the-scenes look at the live-action “Star Wars” series, “The Mandalorian.”

While the first wave of new Disney shows keeps its subscribers fully entertained, more library titles will parade into the streaming platform. Box-office favorites such as “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil,” and “Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides” are slated to be released, as well as the “Homeward Bound” movies.

Disney Plus’ developing streaming content also won’t miss out on some classic picks for its older viewers. “Fantastic Mr. Fox,” Wes Anderson’s stop-motion animated fable, along with Brendan Fraser’s 1997 film “George of the Jungle” will come to satisfy that nostalgic hunger. “John Carter,” Andrew Stanton’s sci-fi epic, is also a worthy re-watch.

Due to the global coronavirus pandemic, Disney has already been setting a new timetable for several of its 2020 films with some of these heading straight to Disney Plus instead.

While a select few of the cinematic releases are still hinged on justifiable dates, awaited movies like “Artemis Fowl” will make its debut on the streaming service in lieu of the jumbled schedules. The new release dates for widely anticipated films like “Mulan” and the MCU’s “Black Widow” have also been pushed back to later this year.

Although no other Disney films have been announced for the streaming lineup, Disney Plus continues to revamp its streaming platform offering updated shows as well as some of its own originals.

