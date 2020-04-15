Disney’s ‘Mulan’ Set For July Release, ‘Black Widow’ Premieres November Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Disney has set new release dates for its upcoming movies “Mulan” and “Black Widow.”

The COVID-19 outbreak has forced several productions to halt and delay the release of potential blockbuster movies. “Mulan” and Marvel’s “Black Widow” were among the films that were postponed due to the pandemic, but they just got new release dates, Bloomberg first reported.

Walt Disney Co. is planning to release “Mulan” on July 24. The movie is the new version of the 1998 animated film that features a female warrior in China. Initially, it was supposed to hit theaters on March 27.

Meanwhile, Scarlett Johansson’s superhero flick “Black Widow” will be released on Nov. 6. The highly anticipated film was originally set for a May 1 release because the November slot was intended for “The Eternals.” Richard Madden and Angelina Jolie’s Marvel flick has been moved to Feb. 12, 2021.

Variety previously reported that the delay in the release of “Black Widow” won’t affect the MCU timeline. Marvel Studios have a lot of flicks on its calendar for its Phase 4 schedule which was supposed to officially launch with Johansson’s movie. “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier” will premiere on Disney+ in August 2020 while Elizabeth Olsen’s “WandaVision” will follow a little later and will coincide with the launch of Tom Hiddletson’s Loki series.

Aside from “Black Widow,” two movies have also been pushed back — Amy Adams’ “The Woman In The Window” and Dev Patel’s “The Personal History Of David Copperfield.” Meanwhile, Disney was also forced to pause the production for Marvel Studio’s “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” which is shooting in Australia, and its live-action “Little Mermaid” in London.

According to sources, the production shutdown caused an expensive setback for the multinational mass media and entertainment conglomerate by about $300,000 to $350,000 a day and it’s unclear if the losses will be covered by insurance.

“If we are talking in terms of protecting lost revenue due to enforced shutdown or scale-down of operations, some property policies may offer limited amounts of coverage, although many have specific communicable diseases exclusions,” said attorney John Tomlinson, who specializes in insurance and risk management law.