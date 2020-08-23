Distressed mum ‘living in house of horrors’ as new home is riddled with major issues

A distraught mum says she has been forced to live in a ‘house of horrors’ after moving into her new home to find it had major structural and plumbing issues.

Charlotte Phillips had bought the new home in Lipson, Plymouth, to make life easier for her and her family, and even moved in her 63-year-old mother and 69 year-old auntie alongside her husband and 20 month-old daughter.

But once the family moved in on June 29, she was shocked to discover live wires, leaks and incorrect plumbing.

The mum-of-one had viewed the property twice before moving in but claims the issues were ‘hidden away’ and not spotted before they moved in, Plymouth Live reports.

She says she was told she didn’t need to survey the house and instead a ‘desktop and drive-by’ survey was conducted – where a valuer will drive past a property to check on the external condition and ensure that the property is consistent with its surrounding properties.

As a result of the poor condition of the three-storey house, the family are now having to pay out £14,000 to fix the problems.

Charlotte said: “We bought the house to make it a better, more easier life for all of us as my mum and auntie was renting and my mum is my carer.

“We didn’t want to have any renovations as realistically we didn’t have the money to do it and didn’t want all of that hassle.

“The owners were there when we moved in and we noticed there was stuff in the garden and they said, ‘Keep it mate’ and drove off. So we had to have someone collect the rubbish because there was a lot of it, and that’s when the disaster started.

“We came across a couple of live wires, so I got a plumber to come out and do a service for me on the boiler.

“He looked at it and said he wouldn’t touch it, so I asked, ‘Why?’ As far as we were concerned it was only two years’ old. He said he thinks it’s a lot older than two years and he couldn’t touch it.

“So I thought, ‘Brilliant!’ We have no certificate and no service history on the boiler. I still have no information on that.

“We moved in to find live wires left cut – one we ended up finding when we had a leak come into the kitchen underneath the bath next to were the bath had not been plumbed in correctly.

“So we are now having to replace the whole bathroom due to the damage to then find out the walls and ceiling have to come down due to the wet and damp damage that has been left.”

The angry mum says her mental health is ‘through the roof’.

“As soon as we solve one problem another comes along, and this is how it’s been now for six weeks,” she said.

“We were told we didn’t need a surveyor and we were advised not to, which upsets me, but then speaking to other people actually the problems we’ve come across wouldn’t have been picked up in a survey because they’re not plumbers, they’re not electricians, they don’t take bath panels off, they’re not going to take the ceilings off to check all this.

“So they wouldn’t have even seen any of this damp. My mental health has gone through the roof.

“On top of that I’ve got my mum who’s 63, my aunt who’s 69. It just hurts.

“My little one is constantly non stop so my mum was always up and down at our old house helping me when I wasn’t having a great day.

“All this has done has caused more stress, tears, anger and money we just didn’t have. We could’ve just bought a cheaper house that needed full renovation.

“It’s horrible to think we’ve only been here two months and we’re having to pay out so much, about £14,000. We didn’t have the money to do that and that was the whole point of moving and that’s what’s made us really angry.

“Most of the time we’re confined to one room because of all the work going on, we are living in the house of horrors.”

Charlotte saw the property first on letting agents Halford and Homes.

The company advertised the property for the previous owners of the house.

A spokesperson for the company said: “We can confirm we advertised the property at Neath Road.

“When purchasing a property we would encourage any buyer to conduct their own independent survey on a property to confirm they are happy with the condition before they proceed to exchange contracts.”