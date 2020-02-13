Division 2 Warlords of New York release date, Dark Zone update, new map areas, gameplay

DIVISION 2 fans only have a few weeks to wait before Ubisoft unleashes the Warlords of New York expansion. Better yet, Episode 3 set in Coney Island will set the scene for the upcoming DLC.
The Division 2 publisher Ubisoft has officially lifted the lid on the rumoured New York expansion. In a 30-minute live stream packed with new reveals, Ubisoft confirmed that upcoming Division 2 DLC expansion Warlords of New York would have a March 3 release date on PS4, Xbox One and PC. You can get a taste for the DLC by playing Episode 3 from February 12.
As the name suggests, The Division 2 Warlords of New York transports players back to the Big Apple.
The scene will be set in the free Episode 3 update, where players will visit Coney Island. The Division 2 Episode 3 is available to Year 1 Pass owners on February 12, followed by all remaining players on February 19.
But while Episode 3 only features a small slice of New York, the Warlords DLC takes place over a much larger area.
The Warlords of New York map includes parts of Lower Manhattan such as the Two Bridges, Chinatown, and Wall Street.
The story revolves around former Division agent Aaron Keener, who went rogue after being left behind in the Dark Zone.
“In Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 Warlords of New York, Division Agents will go on the ultimate manhunt for Aaron Keener, a former Division Agent who has now gone rogue,” reads the official description.
“Keener, along with his network of Rogue Agents, is now a major threat to the burgeoning rebirth of civilisation.
“To get to Keener, players must take down each of his Rogue Agents. Each Rogue Agent has their own unique back story and skill – which you gain once you take them down.”
With the help of the Cleaners and the Rikers, Keener’s specialists have taken over parts of New York.
One of Keener’s rogue agents is a chemical specialist, another is a drone engineer and hacker, while others specialise in stealth and heavy weapons.
Players will unlock new skills for killing each rogue agent, including the ability to create a hologram decoy to trick enemies.
Unlike the snow-covered New York from the original Division, players will fight in swamplands, mudslides, sinkholes and even in the decaying remains of a giant oil tanker.
Needless to say, the release of Warlords of New York will coincide with an update that overhauls the user-interface and Gear system.
Ubisoft claims the RPG overhaul will allow players to better read and manage their inventory
“The UI screen will be updated to always show the roll ranges for each stat on a piece of gear or weapon,” Ubisoft explains.
“The overhaul also includes the return of god rolls, improving readability and helping players make better decisions on the gear’s usefulness to their build.
“Additionally, players will see a more streamlined gear recalibration system, with item and stat usefulness indicators, as well as permanent attribute and stat storage at the recalibration station. This will allow Agents the flexibility to plan the perfect build.”
Elsewhere, Warlords of New York comes with an increased level cap, allowing players to go from level 30 to level 40.
If you’re a new or lapsed player, each purchase will also come with the ability to immediately skip ahead to level 30 and play Warlords of New York instantly.
“After completing The Division 2 Warlords of New York campaign, Agents can then fast travel freely between Washington DC and New York City to enjoy the entire range of The Division 2’s content,” Ubisoft adds.
Finally, the Dark Zone will also receive a big update. Not only is Ubisoft adding a Legendary difficulty, but fans can also expect new rewards to encourage player-to-player interaction.
“The existing Dark Zones in The Division 2 are also being revitalised, returning to a simpler rogue mechanic. The focus is on rewarding player-to-player interaction, whether its fighting against each other or helping a fellow Agent against a tough Rogue player.”
The Warlords of New York price is yet to be revealed, but it will be available in various bundles and as a standalone pack.
If that wasn’t enough, Ubisoft is also taking on Fortnite with the introduction of seasons to The Division 2. You can read all about that here.