Do Americans Support Anti-Lockdown Protests? New Poll Shows Concerns About Lifting Coronavirus Restrictions

A new survey revealed that most Americans do not support the anti-lockdown protests being conducted in several states.

According to the poll conducted by Yahoo News/YouGov between April 17-19, 60% of Americans reject these largely right-wing protests calling for an immediate end to the lockdown measures put in place to fight coronavirus.

Americans across the political spectrum appear to disagree with the protests and their stated goals. Only 36% of Republican respondents said that they agree with them, while 47% said they disagree. Overall, only 22% said that they support the protests, which have been bolstered by controversial tweets from President Trump.

In Twitter postings, Trump calls for Michigan, Minnesota, and Virginia to “LIBERATE” themselves, in all capital letters. All three states have a Democrat governor and are considered swing states in the upcoming presidential election.

When asked about these tweets, only 26% of respondents said that they agree with them. This breaks down to 51% support from Republicans and 10% for Democrats.

The survey also asked respondents if they were concerned about the American economy being opened too quickly or too slowly. Overall, 71% said that they were concerned about the economy reopening too quickly, breaking down to 85% of Democrats and 56% of Republicans.

One of the more divisive questions had to do with testing, with respondents being asked if they felt that enough tests were being conducted. Sixty-nine percent of Democrats said no, while 33% of Republicans said no. Overall, 52% of respondents felt that not enough tests were being conducted.