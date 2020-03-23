‘Doctor Death’: Russian INFECTIONS expert faces jail for hiding trip to Spain & potentially EXPOSING countless people to Covid-19

A leading infectious diseases specialist in Russia’s southern Stavropol Region endangered the lives of dozens of her colleagues and students by failing to self-quarantine after a holiday in Spain, where she contracted coronavirus.

Instead of self-isolating for at least 14 days following her brief trip, Professor Irina Sannikova spent a whole week giving lectures and meeting fellow doctors and medical students – even attending a scientific conference – before she felt sick and was hospitalized with pneumonia on March 17.

Tests confirmed she was infected with Covid-19, as authorities scrambled to trace everyone she had been in contact with. At least 24 people were placed in quarantine, 11 of them suspected to be infected with coronavirus. However, this has yet to be confirmed.

Sannikova now faces likely criminal prosecution. She didn’t tell officials about her trip to the coronavirus hotspot & continued to work & mix with colleagues. There are fears she may have infected others. https://t.co/FLUm9YpCIb — Bryan MacDonald (@27khv) March 21, 2020

The irresponsible expert, who remains in a serious but non-life-threatening condition, admitted she felt “guilty” as authorities consider charging her with negligence and “endangering the life or health of people” once she recovers.

Some outraged locals have already dubbed the woman “Doctor Death,” while the governor promised to hold her accountable. She potentially faces up to five years in jail if her actions eventually result in deaths.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!