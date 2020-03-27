Doctor Joanna McMillan shares her recipe to make your bolognese sauce go further

A nutrition scientist has revealed how you can make your bolognese sauce go further as supermarkets impose strict rationing measures on grocery items to curb coronavirus ‘panic-buying’.

Australian doctor Joanna McMillan said you can take your recipe one step further by turning 500 grams of mince meat into a large batch of pasta to feed the family over a few days.

She said the secret to bulking out your sauce is adding lots of vegetables, canned beans, red wine and passata sauce.

‘You can now only buy two packets of mince… but that’s enough to make several meals. All you need do is plant boost it,’ she said on Instagram.

‘Adding vegetables and canned beans not only makes your mince go further, you get lots of nutritional benefits too including more fibre, more vitamins and minerals, and more protective plant compounds such as antioxidants.’

As Coles and Woolworths introduce tough restrictions on meats to cope with a surge in demand, Dr McMillan shared her cooking tricks to help you meal plan pasta for the week.

In a stone cast pot over medium heat, add extra virgin olive oil and then sauté chopped vegetables such as red onion, red capsicum, zucchini, mushrooms and garlic.

Next, add two packets of mince meat, and cook until brown, ‘breaking any lumps with a wooden spoon, she said.

Add a bottle of passata (tomato puree) or a can of diced tomatoes, and sachet of tomato paste, a cup of red wine, bay leaves, paprika and a ‘generous shake of Tuscan herbs’.

Simmer for an hour or longer, then add water if it starts to get too dry.

Add drained and rinsed can of borlotti beans, spinach and fresh herbs if you have them such as parsley or basil.

She suggested serving the sauce with pasta or whole grain rice.

‘Any leftovers can be frozen or kept in the fridge for a few days. Just be sure to reheat to piping hot,’ she added.

Many people said they have been able to cook a large batch of pasta for their family by adding vegetables of their choice.

‘That’s exactly what we made tonight. Managed to get 500g at the butchers on the weekend, bulk it up with veggies. Freeze some and use it sparingly,’ one said.

A second said: ‘Love doing this when I make mince too, lasts so much longer.’

A third said: ‘This is by far our number one favourite dish! However our supermarkets had no mince today. Good job I have some portions from our last batch left in the freezer.’

Many said they have been struggling to get their hands on fresh meat and vegetables but were able to improvise the ingredients they have.

‘Just got home from the shops. No mince. This situation it’s forcing us all to be creative. I put a tin of drained chickpeas into my frittata tonight. Was tasty,’ one said.

If you’re struggling to get your hands on mince meat at your supermarket stores, many suggested checking out your local butcher.