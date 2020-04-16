‘Doctor Strange 2’: What Sam Raimi’s Involvement Means For Film

There hasn’t been an official announcement yet, but Sam Raimi let it slip in a recent interview that he will be directing “Doctor Strange 2.” Scott Derrickson was initially supposed to helm the project, but he left after differences emerged between him and Marvel Studios.

Raimi, who is known for directing the 2002 “Spider-Man” film, is currently promoting his upcoming series “50 States of Fright.” In an interview with Coming Soon to promote his new project, Raimi also talked about his love for the Doctor Strange character.

Doctor Strange was one of Raimi’s favorite comic book characters as a kid. However, he said that the sorcerer came in at around number five on his list after other superheroes like Spider-Man and Batman. There was a moment in his film “Spider-Man 2” where the name Doctor Strange is mentioned. Commenting on the reference, the director said that he had no idea back then that he would be making a film about the wizard one day.

“ I gotta say I wish we had the foresight to know that I was going to be involved in the project,” Raimi teased. Although the director has revealed his involvement with “Doctor Strange 2,” Marvel is yet to official confirm his role.

According to Screen Rant, Raimi’s involvement is good news for the film, especially at a time when the release date has been postponed. The extra time should give the director a chance to become familiar with the project and everyone involved.

The sequel to Benedict Cumberbatch’s solo films is set to expand the character’s universe. The plot is expected to take the sorcerer into the multi-verse to explore the different worlds out there. The film is also expected to introduce important new characters who will play a big role in the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

According to a theory by Screen Rant, the sequel will introduce Brother Voodoo. In the comics, Brother Vooddoo went on to become the successor to Stephen Strange as the Sorcerer Supreme.

“Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness” is scheduled to be released on Nov. 5, 2021.