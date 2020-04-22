Doctors Weigh In On Whether Coronavirus Can Spread Through Farting

It may sound ridiculous to some, but two Australian doctors are seriously looking into the possibility of coronavirus spreading through farts. If proven true, the smell will not be the only thing you will be annoyed about but also the likelihood of getting infected. You need not be anxious, however, as there is no evidence yet that farting alone can spread the virus, and besides, you do not go into public places bare-bottomed.

A Gaseous Killer

The cautionary suggestion was made by Dr. Norman Swan, host and producer of the podcast of Australian Broadcasting Corporation’s “Coronacast” during its Friday’s episode. A question was raised regarding feces particles that might be set adrift when farting and whether such can carry the dreaded coronavirus. In a restrained, yet mildly amused tone, Dr. Swan said, “No bare-bottom farting.”

The Australian doctor then proceeded to reassure their audience that even if true, everyone wears a mask that covers farts all the time. Dr. Swan was referring to the protective feature of pants, underwear, dresses, shorts, and many other garments. The doctor also said in terms of social distancing, people should not fart near others, and if they cannot restrain themselves, to make sure they are not bare-bottomed.

Silent And Deadly

Another Australian physician, Dr. Andy Tagg, also posed the same question on Twitter. In a tweet, Dr. Tagg asked, “So, can the bottom-based emissions of someone with coronavirus be silent and deadly?” The emergency physician pondered on whether farting is an “aerosol-generating procedure.”

A recent study has suggested that a post-flush toilet emission might be a cause for concern when it comes to spreading viruses through “aerosolized feces.” Scientists have also confirmed that fecal to oral transmission is a valid issue because of the presence of coronavirus in poop. This is why health officials in New York and Oregon have cautioned everyone against oral contact with very small particles of feces during sex.

Insufficient Data

Dr. Tagg, however, said that the data is not sufficient for scientists to conclude about the dangers of coronavirus transmission while passing gas. His opinion was shared by Dr. Aaron e. Glatt, an epidemiologist and a professor of medicine at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai.

Dr. Glatt said that studies do show that a considerable ratio of COVID-19 patients has gastrointestinal symptoms, suggesting the presence of the virus in the GI tract. Despite this, however, there are no published data saying farting alone presents transmission risk. Dr. Glatt added that even if such is true, it would be an unlikely route of transmission if a person has his clothes on.