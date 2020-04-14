Documentary Featuring ‘Tiger King’ Star Carole Baskin, Missing Husband In The Works

One of the most crucial storylines in Netflix’s “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, And Madness” is the disappearance of Carole Baskin’s husband, Don Lewis. In the docu-series, Baskin can be seen hearing that Lewis went missing in 1997 and never tried to contact her again. On the other hand, Joe Exotic accused Baskin of allegedly killing her husband because of their unhealthy relationship.

Baskin has always denied the accusations while others who knew about the relationship between Lewis and Baskin still have doubts on whether he went missing or something else happened to him. The viewers have been trying to know what happened to Lewis and it seems they are finally going to get some answers because a new documentary that will solely focus on Baskin and her missing husband is in the works.

A press release obtained by Cosmopolitan revealed that Investigation Discovery is coming out with a documentary called “Investigating The Strange World Of Joe Exotic” that will take a deep dive into Lewis’ disappearance.

The statement further added that Baskin has now been deemed as the “protector of animals” who found strength despite her husband’s disappearance. But some believe that her master plan has finally started to show some effects.

“Love her or hate her, Carole is now in the center ring of the big cat circus. Is she a selfless crusader and protector of animals, who found unimaginable strength despite the mysterious disappearance of her husband? Or are we witnessing Carole Baskin’s master plan finally take effect?” the statement read.

The channel also noted that the series will give viewers an exclusive look at the “investigation” that they never got to see and exclusive footage that was never shown to the world before.

Lewis was pronounced dead in 2002 and while talking about his disappearance on the show, Baskin kept on insisting that she could never have done something like this to Lewis.

The docu-series has received positive reviews from the critics as well as audiences. Season 1 has a score of 92% on review site Rotten Tomatoes. The first season consists of seven episodes. It was recently reported Netlfix might be working on a new episode pretty soon.

On the other hand, Exotic recently revealed that he is done with the Baskin saga and just wants to get out of jail.