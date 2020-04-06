Dog Drags Newborn Baby From Hospital While Mother Was In Labor Room

A stray dog on Wednesday entered a government hospital in the Indian state of Gujrat and dragged a newborn baby in its jaws. Local The newborn baby boy was in the maternity ward of a civil hospital in Godhra town in Panchmahals district.

Local media reported that a woman delivered the twins — a boy and a girl — late on Tuesday night. The baby boy was the first to be delivered and was in the labor room with the mother.

Surveillance footage showed the dog carrying the baby in its mouth. Sources at the hospital said that the mother of the baby saw the dog carrying the baby and screamed for help but there was no hospital staff who came for help, local media the Deccan Herald reported.

“There is gross negligence on the part of the staff present at the hospital,” a doctor at the hospital said. Authorities said an investigation is underway and action will be taken.

While one report claimed that the body of the baby was found outside of the hospital, local media the Times of India reported, citing hospital officials, that the baby was missing. The child’s grandmother claimed that the dog had most likely “eaten” the baby.

In January, dogs mauled a newborn baby to death in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. The three-hour-old baby was attacked by the pack of dogs, who got into the hospital through a window.

Police said the newborn had injuries all over his body.

“The family alleged the baby was left unattended inside the theatre with windows open, leading to the attack,” Ved Prakash Panday, the investigating officer, said at the time.