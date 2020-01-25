Dog snatcher fears as mysterious white circles appear outside houses in Plymouth

WHITE CIRCLES drawn outside homes in Plymouth have sparked fears over dog snatchers.

The mysterious markings have appeared on a number of roads in Plymouth this week. One resident claimed that drivers of vans had been spotted drawing the circles.

The resident added that there were rumours that dogs were at risk of being taken and that people were “worried”. They told Plymouth Live: “The markings are around Billacombe Road and by Fairway Furniture and Colesdown Hill, they’re right outside people’s houses. “An old man said he had seen a load of old transit vans early hours of the morning doing them. “A lot of older people are worried from what I have heard.”

Utility companies and the council denied they were responsible for the markings. South West Water confirmed it was not working in the area. A spokesman said: “I have spoken to our team who are currently working on Billacombe Road, but they have confirmed this is not us.

“We tend to use blue, red or green paint and not chalk.” Meanwhile, a Plymouth City Council spokeswoman said: “Our highways team has not drawn white chalk circles on the road or pavement on Billacombe Road, Colesdown Hill or Stentaway Road.” Devon and Cornwall Police said they would not comment on speculation about the markings.

It comes after Plumstead Police were mocked last year for posting a warning on social media about markings supposedly drawn to help burglars target houses which have been dubbed the “Da Pinchi Code”. The force took to Twitter to advise resident to get in touch if they noticed the symbols outside their homes. Plumstead Police tweeted: “Please look out for these markings outside of your home. If you spot any, contact Police. #CrimePrevention.” But one user replied: “It’s a proven hoax!”

Another branded the post “monumentally stupid”. Other forces have previously dismissed the series of symbols. A West Mercia Police spokesman said: “We are aware of messages circulating again on social media purporting to be describing the ‘criminals code’ of paint or chalk markings left outside properties, identifying future potential targets for thieves and burglars. “However, there is no actual evidence to link these symbols to anything other than completely innocent and easily explainable activities.”