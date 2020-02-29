Doha agreement expected between Americans and Taliban

It is a first and timid success for a hypothetical peace in Afghanistan. For the past week, fighting has largely subsided between the Taliban on one side and American-backed Kabul troops on the other. The partial truce started on February 22 has therefore stood firm, which opens the way to the signing of an agreement between Washington and the Islamist rebellion on Saturday February 29 in Doha, Qatar.

Thirty countries will be represented at this event supposed to open a new era in this country ravaged by four decades of war. Pressured by their American sponsors, the Kabul authorities will finally send a six-person delegation to start the first exchanges with the insurgents who promise to be long and difficult. But neither President Ashraf Ghani, who criticized the US-Taliban talks much, nor his ministers will be on board.

The agreement, which is to be signed on Saturday, aims to gradually withdraw the 13,000 US military personnel from Afghanistan in return for insurgent security guarantees, among other things. They have promised that no terrorist group will be hosted on Afghan soil, as was Al Qaeda before the September 11, 2001 attacks.

If approved, the ongoing process will lead the Americans to withdraw from an endless conflict in which more than 100,000 Afghan civilians have been killed or injured, according to the UN. The failed American intervention has cost American taxpayers more than $ 1 trillion (about € 914 billion) in military and reconstruction costs since 2001.

After the signing of the US-Taliban agreement, intra-Afghan negotiations between the Taliban, the Afghan government, its opposition and civil society are also to begin. According to most observers, these discussions, which aim to define the future of the country and in particular who will direct it, look much longer and more arduous than those between the insurgents and Washington. They are also part of a divorce within the Kabul authorities between President Ashraf Ghani and his opponent, former Vice President Abdullah Abdullah, who does not recognize his defeat in the September 2019 presidential election.