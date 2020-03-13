Dominic Thiem and ATP stars react as tour is suspended for six weeks due to coronavirus

The ATP is beginning a six-week hiatus in response to the global coronavirus outbreak.

Dominic Thiem expressed his sympathies for the fans of the ATP after it was confirmed the tour would be suspended for six weeks due to the coronavirus. It was announced by the ATP that amid public health and safety concerns, the men’s professional tennis tour would be suspended until April 20.

Indian Wells became the first tournament to be cancelled and six others in the timeframe have followed. Three hours after the announcement by the ATP, Thiem became the first player to react to the news. He told fans: “Unfortunately we have to wrap up and leave without playing a tournament here in the states! “I’m very sorry for all the fans and people who worked hard the entire year to make these tournaments special and unique.

“At the moment we have to accept the decision and do our best to keep everybody healthy and safe! “I’m already looking forward to hit some balls again and will keep all of you updated as soon as I get some news!” Former world No 6 Mardy Fish was among the first to react, claiming the sport was facing ‘unprecedented times’. He said: “ATP Tour suspending season for 6 weeks. Can’t think they will start back up in Madrid and Rome and then into Paris…???

“Maybe hiatus through the clay season? Unprecedented times.” World No 14 Diego Schwartzman wrote: “I think it’s the best decision @atptour without thinking about everyday life. “Caring for the population today has to be the main thing before any sport. Let’s watch out, listen to those who know and be responsible.” Australian John Millman retweeted the ATP’s statement and said: “Looking for work…”