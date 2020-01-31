Dominic Thiem blames Rafael Nadal battle for Alexander Zverev struggles at Australian Open

Dominic Thiem beat Alexander Zverev to reach the Australian Open final.

Dominic Thiem put his slow start against Alexander Zverev down to his marathon battle with Rafael Nadal in the previous round of the Australian Open.

Thiem and Nadal slugged it out for four sets in the quarter-finals on Wednesday as the Austrian won three brutal tiebreaks. And that was the world No 5’s excuse for losing three service games in the opening set against Zverev today. “It is not easy,” Thiem said. “I was playing four hours 10 against Rafa who is the most intense guy on tour. It was so intense and long. “I was in bed around 5am two days ago which was not easy to recover. “I had some troubles in the first set and we were both nervous. We started with two break which was not easy. it was a tough start for me.”

Fortunately for Thiem he was able to recover his composure and comeback to win 3-6, 6-4, 7-6(3), 7-6(4). Zverev was competing in his maiden Grand Slam semi-final and Thiem has tipped his younger compatriot to go deeper in major tournaments in the near future. “I think he had a horrible ATP Cup and he worked so hard and practiced so much, more than all other players,” Thiem said of Zverev. “What a great player he is. We have known it for a very long time. This tournament is a big breakthrough for him, his first semi-finals.

“Both of us could have won this, maybe it was a little bit down to experience or maybe something else. “He is still only 22 so we won’t have to wait long until he is through to his first Grand Slam final.” Thiem will face world No 2 Novak Djokovic in Sunday’s final. The 26-year-old has lost his two previous major finals, both of which came against Rafael Nadal at the French Open.