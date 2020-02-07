Dominic Thiem can deal Roger Federer blow with Novak Djokovic Australian Open win

Dominic Thiem can leapfrog Roger Federer in the world rankings by beating Novak Djokovic.

The Austrian knocked out world No 1 Rafael Nadal and Next Gen star Alexander Zverev to reach the third Grand Slam final of his career. Thiem is already guaranteed to climb above Daniil Medvedev to 4th in the rankings when the 1,200 ATP points gained for reaching the final are added to his tally on Monday. But the 26-year-old can earn a further 800 points if he beats Djokovic – which would take him above Federer in the standings. The Swiss star would probably not mind Thiem overtaking him if it keeps Djokovic further away from his Grand Slam tally.

Federer has won 20 major tournaments but his Serbian rival is only four behind. The odds are stacked against Thiem but he has won four of his last five meetings with the world No 2. “I mean, yeah, it’s true, I won I think more of the last encounters than he did,” Thiem said. “But I think it doesn’t count so much. “It’s absolutely his comfort zone here. He always plays his best tennis in Australia since many, many years. So I’m expecting that as well in the finals.

“All I can do is doing my best again, playing great tennis again, and of course take a look at the last matches we had as well in Paris and also London, try to repeat the good stuff what I did there.” Thiem’s two previous Grand Slam final appearances came at Roland Garros and he lost both to clay-court specialist Nadal. “I mean, we are playing in tough times, we young players,” Thiem added. “We always have to beat all these unbelievable legends. But I think it’s a complete different situation. “Of course, Rafa won Paris 12 times, Nole here seven times. That’s unbelievable achievement.