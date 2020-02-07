Dominic Thiem curses Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal luck at Australian Open

Dominic Thiem has cursed his Grand Slam final luck.

Dominic Thiem has claimed it is “unbelievable” that his Grand Slam final opponents always end up being experts on that particular surface. The Austrian booked his place in the Australian Open final today by beating Alexander Zverev in four sets.

However, world No 2 Djokovic awaits, a man who is a seven-time Australian Open champion and has never lost a final in Melbourne. Thiem has two Grand Slam final experiences under his belt but he lost both of those ties at the French Open against clay-court specialist Rafael Nadal. “It’s unbelievable,” Thiem said. “It was twice in Roland Garros. And now I’m facing Novak here. “He is the king of Australia, he has won seven tournaments here more than any other man. I am always facing the kings. “I will try everything to win but if I walk off the court as a loser in two days then I will have to be patient and trust the process.

“I will give everything I have on Sunday.” Thiem appeared to be struggling with a stomach problem during his first set against Zverev but he insists the issue will not affect him against Djokovic. “I was feeling nerves I think,” he explained. “I was putting so much effort and energy in it. “My stomach was not ready for that, it was rebelling a little bit.

“I sometimes have it when it is close and it is tough matches.” Meanwhile, the 26-year-old also reserved special praise for Zverev, who he reckons will soon get his chance to win a major title. “I think he had a horrible ATP Cup and he worked so hard and practiced so much, most than all players,” Thiem said of Zverev. “What a great player he is. We have known it for a very longtime. This tournament is a big breakthrough for him, his first semi-finals.