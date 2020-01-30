Dominic Thiem had Roger Federer problem during Rafael Nadal Australian Open win

Dominic Thiem says he was battling demons in his head like Roger Federer.

Dominic Thiem claims he had a similar problem to Roger Federer during his Australian Open win over Rafael Nadal. The Austrian was serving for the match at 5-4 in the fourth set when he had his serve broken.

Nadal could easily have taken a firm control of the rest of the set with Thiem’s hopes shattered. But instead Thiem overcame the problem to win a thrilling tiebreak. Federer spoke about the demons in his head after he came back from 8-4 down in the fifth-set tiebreak against John Millman last week. And Thiem reckons he had to fight the same mental battle as the world No 3. “It’s a little bit demons in the head like Roger said,” Thiem explained. “It’s true everybody has it.

“I was rushing way too much and changing my tactics which was wrong. It was tough to handle at 5-5 against Rafa. “You have to deal with these situations almost every single game. I am very happy I won the tiebreak otherwise I would be in a fifth set. “I just wanted to stay in the match and then I got the break. It was a special situation for me serving for the match against Rafa for my first semi-finals here. “It was a mentally tough situation and I couldn’t handle it but I turned it around in the tiebreaker.”

Thiem fell behind in each of the first two sets but he was pleased with how he was able to fight back and win both tiebreaks. “Well I was a break down in both sets and first set I was lucky enough to break back straight away,” Thiem added. “Second set was the same situation just a little bit earlier. The two tiebreaks I really played well. “We are both in great form and that was going to happen if we are both in great form.