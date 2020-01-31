Dominic Thiem hails Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic after Rafael Nadal win

Dominic Thiem thinks Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic are “unreal”.

Dominic Thiem took time to discuss Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic’s Australian Open semi-final after joining the pair in the final four by beating Rafael Nadal 7-6, 7-6, 4-6, 7-6.

The world No 5 will take on Alexander Zverev on Friday after knocking out the top seed in a brutal battle on Rod Laver Arena. But first two of the greatest players of all time will meet tomorrow to become the first man through to the final. Federer and Djokovic go head-to-head for the 50th time in their careers and Thiem could face the winner so he will tune in to watch from his hotel room. “It is just unreal what these guys are doing,” Thiem said. “I think Sacha and me are in our first semi-finals and they’re in their 15th. Always when these two are playing it is going to be something special.

“I am going to watch it in front of the TV and unfortunately not live but I am looking forward to it.” Thiem and Zverev will then follow suit 24 hours later and the odds are stacked in the former’s favour. “I think it is the first time I am playing a Grand Slam semi-final where I am the older player,” Thiem added. “I am happy he plays his first semi-final as he is a great friend of mine but we are both going to try our best.

“We know how it is to play against each other in a Grand Slam, I think we have played twice at the French Open. “But it is going to be an amazing atmosphere here in this stadium and I look forward to coming back here.” Meanwhile, Thiem had to fight back from a break down in the first two sets against Nadal and he was delighted with his fighting spirit. “Well I was a break down in both sets and first set I was lucky enough to break back straight away,” Thiem explained. “Second set was the same situation just a little bit earlier. The two tiebreaks I really played well.