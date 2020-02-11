Dominic Thiem named as heir to Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic’s throne

Dominic Thiem cemented his position as the best player outside of the ‘Big Three’.

Dominic Thiem will be the best player in the world after Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer. That is the view of former coach Gunter Bresnik.

Thiem was narrowly beaten by Djokovic in the final of the Australian Open after a tremendous battle in Melbourne. The Austrian beat Nadal and Alexander Zverev in consecutive rounds to reach the final and was two sets to one up before the Djokovic mounted a stirring comeback. It was Thiem’s third defeat in a Grand Slam final but he appears to be closer than ever to finally getting over the line and in the Spring, he will be among the favourites for the French Open. Thiem is currently ranked fourth in the world but is just 85 points behind Federer.

The 26-year-old is over 2000 points behind Djokovic and Nadal so faces a tough task to surpass them in the near future. But Bresnik is confident Thiem’s time will come sooner rather than later. “In the short term he will be number 3, in the long term he will be number 1,” he told Austrian station ServusTV. “Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer would have seen Thiem as the future number 1 years ago. “The top 3 [and]top 5 – because I don’t want to exclude [Andy] Murray and [Stan] Wawrinka – he has beaten everyone during their prime. Hats off to the boy. He has what it takes and he will confirm it.”

Speaking after his defeat in the final to Djokovic, Thiem said winning a Grand Slam would mean more to him if he was able to do it while Federer, Nadal and Djokovic were still playing. He said: “These guys brought tennis to a complete new level. They also brought me probably to a much better level. “I think it was amazing how the matches went this week. It’s great tennis. It’s a great show for everybody. “Of course, it would be or it was easier for sure in a different era to win big titles. That’s 100 per cent.