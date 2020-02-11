Dominic Thiem net worth: How much is Australian Open star worth? Career earnings uncovered

Dominic Thiem battled out a hard-fought Australian Open final against Novak Djokovic. Express Sport are on hand with details of his net worth.
Dominic Thiem net worth
What Dominic Thiem has said
Dominic Thiem continued his march towards the top of tennis this week by booking his place in the Australian Open final in Melbourne.
The 26-year-old’s heroics over the past few seasons have seen him tipped to take one of the crowns the sport’s ‘Big Three’ will one day give up.
Thiem’s showdown with now eight-time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic was always going to see him pocket a hefty sum, whichever way the final result went.
Express Sport are here with details of how much the Austrian has earned during his career and where his net worth now stands
Thiem has so far amassed a tidy net worth of £12.9m ($17m), according to EssentiallySports.com.
That comes after earning £13.8m ($18.25m) in prize money, boosted by the titles he’s won at 16 singles and doubles tournaments.
Thiem’s wealth has been boosted by a series of endorsement deals, which many sports stars utilise to increase their income.
The three-time Grand Slam finalist, whose marketability will only increase alongside his success, has tie-ins with Adidas, Babolat, Bank Austria, Kia, and Rolex.
Thiem will be desperate to convert one of his Grand Slam final appearances into a title one day and he is confident it won’t be long before Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal’s stranglehold on the majors will end.
“I think we challenged them already a lot,” Thiem said last month. “We also beat them especially on Masters 1000 stages and the ATP Finals.
“I think the last stage we have to conquer is the Grand Slam stage, and I really think we’ll see a new Grand Slam champion in 2020.”
Thiem is among a crop of players alongside the likes of Stefanos Tsitsipas and Alexander Zverev who are battling to be the next big thing in tennis.