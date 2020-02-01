Dominic Thiem reveals how beating Roger Federer helped to inspire Australian Open run

Dominic Thiem has developed into a player for all surfaces over the last 12 months.

Dominic Thiem believes his win over Roger Federer in Indian Wells last year was the catalyst for his improved level on hard courts. Thiem has arguably been the second-best player on clay behind Rafael Nadal and made a steady improvement on hard courts.

But in 2019, he made a major breakthrough when he reached his first Masters 1000 hard-court final at Indian Wells and beat Federer in three sets. Then at the end of the year, he won in Beijing and Vienna and then lost in the final of the ATP Finals to Stefanos Tsitsipas. Thiem struggled at the ATP Cup at the start of the year but he has bounced back in style by progressing through to the Australian Open final. And speaking after beating Alexander Zverev in the semi-finals, Thiem admitted the win over Federer kick-started his belief that he can play well on a hard court.

He said: “Yeah, first of all, Indian Wells, that victory gave me so much relief and so much confidence because finally got my first Masters 1000 title on hard court. “I mean, there in Indian Wells in the desert, it’s pretty similar to clay. It’s perfect for my game, balls bouncing so high. “Then I think last fall in Asia, then in the indoor season, I made this huge step forward. I really developed my game I think in the right direction. I got more aggressive on hard courts, started to serve smarter and to return better. “That also gave me a lot of confidence for this new year and for Australia because I told myself if I can be in the finals in London, the ATP Finals, why not as well in a hard court slam? “Since then I know that I’m also playing very well on the faster surfaces.”

Thiem will now face seven-time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic in Sunday’s final. The Austrian will be the underdog but he insists he can pull off a major upset. He said: “I think I have to keep a good balance. Of course, I have to risk a lot. “I have to go for many shots. At the same time, of course, not too much. That’s a very thin line. In the last match against him, hit that line perfectly in London.