Dominic Thiem sets sights on Roger Federer after Australian Open disappointment

Dominic Thiem is closing in on third spot in the world rankings.

Dominic Thiem says he expects to surpass Roger Federer in the world rankings if he continues the level he showed at the Australian Open. Thiem was beaten in the final of the Australian Open by Novak Djokovic after a great run which included wins over Rafael Nadal and Alexander Zverev.

The Austrian has now moved above Daniil Medvedev in the ranking and significantly closed the gap on third place Federer. Federer has 7130 ranking points with Thiem on 7045. Over the next two months, Federer has 2100 points to defend after winning in Dubai and Miami last year and finishing runner-up at Indian Wells. Thiem beat Federer in Indian Wells so will have to defend 1000 points in March. Should Federer fail to defend those points, Thiem is likely to move ahead of him and he could drop even further if Medvedev and Alexander Zverev have good performances.

In a press conference in Vienna after arriving back from Melbourne, Thiem was asked about his chances of reaching a career-high of three in the world. And he replied: “I would be happy if it works. Normally it should also happen because Federer has a lot of points to defend. “The main goal is that I play at the level like in Australia, then that should come automatically with the ranking.” Speaking after losing to Djokovic on Sunday, Thiem said winning a Grand Slam would mean more if he did it in the same era as Federer, Djokovic and Nadal.

He said: “These guys brought tennis to a complete new level. They also brought me probably to a much better level. “I think it was amazing how the matches went this week. It’s great tennis. It’s a great show for everybody. “Of course, it would be or it was easier for sure in a different era to win big titles. That’s 100 per cent. “But I’m happy I can compete with these guys on the best level. I really hope also that I win my maiden slam when they’re still around because it just counts more, yeah.