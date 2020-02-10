Dominic Thiem vs Novak Djokovic live stream: How to watch Australian Open final

DOMINIC THIEM will take on Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open final this weekend. Here’s how to watch the Australian Open final live online and on TV.

Austrian tennis star Dominic Thiem, 26, will take on defending champion Novak Djokovic, 32, in the Australian Open final on Sunday. Djokovic played his semi-final against Roger Federer on Thursday night, with Thiem beating Zverev on Friday night.

The Serbian tennis ace has won the tournament more than any other players and will seek his eight title as the match kicks off. However, he will face a tough challenge from Thiem, who has beaten Djokovic in four of their last five meetings. Three of those victories were on clay and once on a hard court at the ATP Finals last year. Thiem continues to wait for his first Grand Slam silverware.

The Austrian has reached consecutive French Open finals in the last two years, but has never won. Djokovic said of Thiem ahead of the final: “He is definitely one of the best players in the world. He deserves to be where he is. “It seems like he’s improved his game a lot on hard courts, because his game is more suitable to the slower surfaces. The clay of course being his favourite surface. “But winning Indian Wells last year, beating Roger in the final, that probably gave him a lot of confidence that he can win big tournaments on other surfaces, as well.

“It’s just a matter of one match here and there that can potentially give him a Grand Slam title, that he can actually get in the mix of top three in the world. “He definitely has the game. He has the experience now. He has the strength. He has all the means to really be there.” Thiem has said he will give his “absolute best” as he takes on favourite Djokovic. Thiem said of his opponent: “For sure he’s the favourite. I mean, he won seven titles here, never lost a final, going for his eighth one.

“It’s his comfort zone here. He always plays his best tennis in Australia. “I think I have to keep a good balance. Of course, I have to risk a lot. I have to go for many shots. At the same time, of course, not too much. “That’s a very thin line. In the last match against him, hit that line perfectly in London. “Of course, I am going to take a look at that match, how I played, and try to repeat it. I mean, I’m feeling good on the court. I’m playing great tennis. So try to be at my absolutely best.”

What time is the Australian Open final? The Thiem vs Djokovic match will take place from 8.30am GMT. What channel is Australian Open final? Eurosport 1 will show exclusive live coverage of the match.

How to live stream Australian Open final Online service Eurosport Player costs £6.99 per month or £39.99 a year. Eurosport is also available through Amazon Prime. If you don’t have an Amazon Prime account, you can sign up for a free trial.

