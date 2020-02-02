Dominic Thiem warned of Novak Djokovic problem ahead of Australian Open final

Dominic Thiem meets Novak Djokovic in the final of the Australian Open on Sunday.

Novak Djokovic will have an answer to everything Dominic Thiem does in the Australian Open final. That is the view of former Australian player Pat Rafter.

Thiem is the underdog going into the third Grand Slam final of his career. Djokovic, the defending champion and seven-time winner of the tournament, has dropped just one set through his six matches. He also has an extra day’s rest over Thiem after beating Roger Federer on Thursday. Thiem’s firepower was enough to blast past Rafael Nadal and Alexander Zverev in consecutive matches but doing the similar against Djokovic is a tougher task.

And Rafter, a two-time US Open champion, feels Djokovic will cope with whatever Thiem does. “Thiem needs to red line it and he knows that,” Rafter said. “He’s going to be really tired after his last two matches, they’ve been pretty brutal, but he’s going to have to really go for the lines to put pressure on Novak. “But I think Novak will respond to whatever Thiem throws at him.

“Whatever he does, Novak is going to go with him, that’s why he’s the best player here.” Thiem has had the edge over Djokovic in their recent encounters, winning four of the last five. And Thiem’s coach Nicolas Massu believes his man is capable of causing an upset. He said: “Well, I saw three matches last year: The first one in Madrid was really close, 7-6, 7-6, with good chances for Dominic in the semis. He lost. “Then in French Open, very long match, for two days, 7-5 in the fifth. Also really close. Then at the end of the year in the Masters in London, the Finals, also really close.