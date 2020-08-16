Domino’s launches first ever Drizzler bottle of its iconic dip – and it’s free

DOMINO’S is as well known for its delicious pizzas as it is for its iconic Garlic & Herb dip. But fans will be thrilled to hear that the brand is now launching a bottle of the pizza giant’s must-have sauce.

Any Domino’s pizza fan will know that the brand’s signature Garlic & Herb dip is a must-add to any order. But the tiny dips, which come with the pizzas on the side, are rarely big enough for those that love it. While you can order extra pots of the tasty sauce, Domino’s has now gone one better with its latest launch.

For the first time, Domino’s has launched a bottle of its iconic pizza sauce. Aptly named The Drizzler, the 320ml bottles have been specially designed so customers can drizzle the dip over any size of pizza without any fear of running out. The pizza company hopes the product will suit both sides of the “to dunk or to drizzle” debate. Domino’s polled more than 20,000 Instagram followers on how they eat their dips and one in five said they preferred to drizzle it over the pizza slices.

However, this isn’t always easy with the small pots – while the Big Dip, which is four times the size of the regular pot, is ideal for dunking. The new product launches this weekend – but some fans may be disappointed as it won’t be around for long. Only 800 bottles of the limited edition sauce have been made, so customers will have to be quick if they want to get their hands on one. But the good news is that Domino’s is giving them away for free with certain orders.

From Friday August 14, the Drizzler bottle will be available nationwide in selected stores across the UK and Ireland. Garlic & Herb fans who order The Big Dip as part of their order this weekend might be treated to a bottle of the famous sauce for free. The Drizzler bottle will be delivered to your door along with the rest of your order. The Big Dip is £1.69 and serves four people – so even if you’re not lucky enough to get a bottle, you should have plenty to go round.

Fans will be selected at random to receive the coveted bottle until stocks last, so there are no guarantees. Josh Engleman, Domino’s Master Drizzler, said: “It’s the great Garlic & Herb dip-bate – to dunk or to drizzle? “Many of us have difficulty with the drizzling dilemma we face with the Garlic & Herb dunk-friendly pot. “So we’re extremely excited to be launching our exclusive Domino’s Drizzler bottle with a design tried and perfected by our willing volunteers over lockdown.”