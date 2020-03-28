Donald Trump Announces Coronavirus Drug After Florida Man’s Success Story, Twitter Users React

Donald Trump announced on Twitter that the coronavirus drug will start testing in New York and Twitter users have mixed reactions.

The President of the Unites States shared a story of someone who survived COVID-19 on Twitter. The man from Florida identified as Rio Giardinieri, 52, claimed that the anti-malaria drug he took, which was touted by Trump as a possible treatment, saved his life.

He confessed that he could barely speak and breathe. It came to a point that he already bid goodbye to his wife and three children because he felt that he wouldn’t make it. However, after taking the drug, he had one episode where he couldn’t breathe, he was given Benadryl and some other drugs. When he woke up at around 4:45 a.m., he was amazed because he felt “like nothing ever happened.” The fever, pain and difficulty in breathing were gone.

“To me, there was no doubt in mind that I wouldn’t make it until morning,” said Giardinieri. “So to me, the drug saved my life.”

Trump shared the link of the report on social media and announced that the drug will start rolling out on Tuesday in New York. The post received mixed reactions from Twitter users, with some still doubting it and others very enthusiastic about it.

“Great work! This is a game changer! Hopefully we all get back to work soon!” @JoeySalads commented.

“This is bad news for anyone with Coronavirus who gets these medications. Blindness, hearing loss, cardiac issues are all side effects of #Trumpcure,” @CMHSMrWalters added.

“OMG! Donald Trump is pushing out some rando drug to make himself look good. Incredibly dangerous,” @RussOnPolitics commented.

Russell Drew added that Trump is giving the Americans false hope. He also asked someone to sedate the POTUS because “he is going to kill people with his lies.”

Meanwhile, The Hill reported that a man died and his wife was left in critical condition after taking the anti-malaria drug that the POTUS considered a possible cure for coronavirus. It was unclear if the couple tested positive for coronavirus. Banner Health said in a statement that taking medications called anti-COVID19 like chloroquine phosphate is not recommended for non-hospitalized patients.