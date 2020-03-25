Donald Trump Called To Resign After Sleeping During Coronavirus Meeting: COVID19 Response A Failure

Many want Donald Trump to resign.

Just recently, a clip of the POTUS looking sleepy, bored and disinterested is making the rounds online. Several mocked Trump for sleeping, instead of listening to the speaker during the coronavirus meeting.

“This guy calls Joe Biden ‘sleepy Joe’ Watch Donald tRump falling asleep & appearing not to give a crap about the #CoronaCrisis,” @mcspocky wrote on Twitter. “tRump should resign. His response to the #COVID19 pandemic has been a complete FAILURE! Share this to spread his shame.”

“#sleepydonald Can’t handle big words and ideas. They make his head tired. Resign, @realDonaldTrump,” @CriedFreeman added.

Meanwhile, others are calling his political rival Joe Biden to use the clip against the president who has been calling him “sleepy Joe.” In 2019, Trump used the moniker again to welcome Biden in the presidential race while questioning his intelligence.

“Welcome to the race Sleepy Joe. I only hope you have the intelligence, long in doubt, to wage a successful primary campaign. It will be nasty – you will be dealing with people who truly have some very sick & demented ideas. But if you make it, I will see you at the Starting Gate!” Trump wrote on Twitter.

Trump’s critics are using his sleepy video against him with some wanting Biden to use it in his political ads. They also use the hashtag “#SLEEPYDON” for the sleepy POTUS.

“@JoeBiden should tweet this video every time @realDonaldTrump says ‘Sleepy Joe’. And his campaign should show it as much as they can, whenever they can, wherever they can. And in every damn ad. Non-stop. ‘He’s incompetent AND tired’. #SLEEPYDON,” @AndyOstroy a proud democrat wrote.

“Definitely should be in Joe’s political ads,” another online user agreed.

While many called Trump’s response to coronavirus a failure, the POTUS rated himself a perfect 10. However, some were wondering why he did not rate himself 11.

In related news, Trump ignored Barron’s birthday on Twitter. He made several tweets but didn’t drop a message for his son who was celebrating his 14th birthday on Friday.