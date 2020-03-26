Donald Trump Continues To Call Coronavirus ‘Chinese Virus,’ Makes #TrumpPandemic Trending On Twitter

Donald Trump continues to call the deadly coronavirus “Chinese Virus” because it originated from the Southeast Asian country.

On his Twitter account, the POTUS received backlash after saying that he has always taken the Chinese Virus very seriously even though he has downplayed the coronavirus outbreak for as long as possible.

“I always treated the Chinese Virus very seriously and have done a very good job from the beginning, including my very early decision to close the ‘borders’ from China – against the wishes of almost all. Many lives were saved. The Fake News new narrative is disgraceful and false!” he tweeted.

However, Trump’s critics are not convinced that he’s telling the truth. In fact, they accused him of lying especially since he previously called the coronavirus a hoax. Others also made the hashtag #TrumpPandemic trending on Twitter.

“Is #TrumpPandemic trending yet?” Twitter user @thehowie said.

“I’ll help spread the #TrumpPandemic,” Twitter user @happycanadian75 said.

“He’s like a negative campaign ad of himself,” Twitter user @Keith969 said.

“First symptoms of #TrumpPandemic – turning orange, hair goes to [expletive] and you turn into a massive [expletive],” Twitter user @Scott_M_West said.

Other concerned citizens accused Trump of lying about more lives being saved amid the pandemic. The Washington Post conservative opinion writer Jennifer Rubin claimed that the opposite of what the POTUS said is true because more people will die.

“This is a lie. You squandered 8-12 weeks. More Americans will die. Your failure is the greatest blunder in presidential history,” @JenniferRubin wrote.

Others also stressed the fact that Melania Trump’s husband has never taken coronavirus seriously until after it already took the lives of hundreds of Americans.

“Cool damage control bro. Too bad you left a paper, audio, and video trail of seven weeks of incompetence and lies. Hashtag sad,” Twitter user @itsJeffTiedrich said.