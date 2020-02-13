Donald Trump invites Rafael Nadal to White House meeting but there is one problem

Donald Trump has invited Rafael Nadal to a meeting at the White House.

Donald Trump wants tennis star Rafael Nadal to accompany the king of Spain during his visit to the White House on April 21. However, there is a big problem as that date clashes with the Monte Carlo Masters final, a tournament the world No 2 is expected to win.

King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia will travel to the States and meet with Trump to “reaffirm our commitments to stand together to address today’s shared global challenges.” According to ABC Spain, the US president also wants world No 2 Nadal to join the royals on the trip. In 2018 Trump spoke of his admiration for Nadal, who is hoping to go down as the greatest tennis player of all time. “Do you know who is my favorite sportsman? Rafael Nadal,” Trump said. “I like Rafa. He is a guy who always, always wants to win. He is a winner.” JUST IN: Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer warned Anthony Martial will get him sacked

It is unclear if Nadal will accept the offer, especially as it lands in the middle of his favoured clay-court season. The 33-year-old regularly dominates all of the tournaments in the build up to the French Open. And he is expected to compete at all of the red-dirt events as he looks to equal Roger Federer’s Grand Slam record in Paris. Federer acknowledges that his major tournament tally is under threat and he seems to have accepted that his Spanish rival will soon surpass him. DON’T MISS Storm Dennis puts five Premier League games at risk [NEWS] Transfer news LIVE: Chelsea agreement, Man Utd plan £200k deal [BLOG] Mauricio Pochettino puts Man Utd on alert with admission [NEWS]

“I hope I can still play for a bit longer,” the 38-year-old said. “We’ll see how much more. But there’s still lots to look forward to. “In my dreams, I never dreamed this far. I hoped to win just one Wimbledon. If he catches me, it’s OK.” Meanwhile, Nadal and Federer broke the world record for the amount of spectators at a tennis match last week when they played an exhibition clash in South Africa. Federer reacted: “It’s true, there was a world record too. I forget it almost with everything that’s been going on – so many emotions, so many incredible feelings for me.