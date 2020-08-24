Donald Trump pays tribute to brother in first White House funeral since JFK death in 1963

Donald Trump held a private funeral service at the White House for his younger brother Robert who died last week aged 71.

The 71-year-old youngest sibling of the US president died in New York last weekend after “suffering brain bleeds from a recent fall”.

The US president and first lady Melania Trump somberly stood as they watched Robert’s casket be carried out of the North Portico of the White House and down the steps to a hearse on Friday afternoon.

Melania was seen comforting her husband as his brother’s coffin was led down the steps and bagpipes played in the background.

It is the first time a funeral service has been held at the White House since President John F. Kennedy’s funeral in 1963.

Robert is only one of three non-presidents known to ever have their funerals held at the White House.

In attendance at the funeral was Robert’s widow Ann Marie Pallan Trump, 55, Robert’s sister Elizabeth Trump Grau, 78, and her husband James Grau, 84, and the president’s children.

Barron Trump was seen next to Donald Trump Jr. and his girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle, Ivanka Trump and husband Jared Kushner, Eric Trump and wife Lara and Tiffany Trump.

Robert’s stepchildren Genna Nixon, 31, and TJ Pallan, 25, and their partners Flynn Nixon and Laura Taylor also attended the service.

At one point, Genna and TJ were seen comforting their grieving mother at the bottom of the steps.

The president did not address media following the service but later tweeted: ‘Robert, I Love You. Rest In Peace!’

Around 200 people were invited to the private ceremony which was reportedly personally paid for by the president.

The president did not address media following the service but later tweeted: ‘Robert, I Love You. Rest In Peace!’

Around 200 people were invited to the private ceremony which was reportedly personally paid for by the president.

On Monday, Trump had said he was considering holding a small service at the White House for Robert.

He said: “We’re looking at Friday. And we may do just a small service right here in the White House for my brother. We’re looking at doing that. That would be, I think, a great honor to him.”

“I think he’d be greatly honored. He loves our country – he loved our country so much.

“He was so proud of what we were doing and what we are doing for our country. So, I think it would be appropriate.”

Trump’s brother died last Saturday, just one day after Trump visited him in hospital in New York.

Announcing his death on Saturday night, the president said in a statement: “It is with heavy heart I share that my wonderful brother, Robert, peacefully passed away tonight.

“He was not just my brother, he was my best friend. He will be greatly missed, but we will meet again. His memory will live on in my heart forever. Robert, I love you. Rest in peace.’

Robert had recently suffered a fall which resulted in brain bleeds and him not being able to speak on the phone, a family friend revealed.