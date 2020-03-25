Donald Trump Receives Support From Twitter Against Reporter Peter Alexander: It’s Gaslighting

Donald Trump received support from Twitter against Peter Alexander’s alleged gaslighting.

NBC News White House correspondent Peter Alexander shared a clip of him asking the president during a press conference for a message to the Americans who are scared amid the coronavirus outbreak on Twitter. The POTUS answered back with, “You’re a terrible reporter.”

A number of online users found Alexander’s question relevant, but many also supported Trump. According to some, it was no longer a question but gaslighting.

“It’s not the worst case of passive-aggressive ‘journalism’ I’ve seen but I fully understand why Trump pushes back so hard against these people. It wasn’t really a question,” @sa_moped commented.

“Exactly! It’s a question that has been asked and answered 100’s of times by now. It’s gaslighting,” @CrystalAOlson added.

“Not accurate. You repeatedly accused President Trump of misleading Americans. Nothing about your coverage or reportage indicates your agenda was about anything other than heightening fear and panic,” John Cardillo commented.

Another online user said that Trump’s response was for the previous question Alexander asked about the POTUS putting a positive spin on the issue and giving the Americans a false sense of hope. The same user reminded Alexander to not take out the context in which it occurred.

“Finally someone pointing this out! @peteralexander is already misrepresenting what happened. There were several confrontational questions before he asked if people are scared. Now they just make it sound like he asked the one question. Typical of the media,” a different user agreed.

Meanwhile, Trump and his supporters were bashed online after one Trumpster hoarded boxes of tissues paper and napkins. Many found the clip of the Trumpster disgusting and dragged the POTUS in the issue, with one saying, “Trump inspires the worst among us.”

Several also disagreed and said that Trump had nothing to do with the woman’s greediness. Another said that she also supports Trump and would not do the same.

In related news, Trump shared a fact check video about his coronavirus war. In the clip, Jesse Watters debunks several fake news about Trump’s effort against COVID-19.