Donald Trump reveals Boris Johnson called to support Middle East peace deal

DONALD TRUMP revealed Prime Minister Boris Johnson called him to offer his support for the US President’s Middle East peace plan as Mr Trump unveiled his “two-state solution”.

US President Donald Trump proposed creation of a Palestinian state with a capital in East Jerusalem, dependent on Palestinians taking steps to become self-governing, in an attempt to achieve a peace breakthrough in their decades of conflict with Israel. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday touted the Trump administration’s Middle East peace plan, saying it presented a “realistic path”. The US President noted Boris Johnson was along with other world leaders gave his full support.

Speaking at the press conference, President Trump said: “America is prepared to work with all parties on our vision so, many other countries are willing, ready and able to work with us. “I’ve spoken to many of them. I cannot believe the amount of support this morning has. “I have been called by leaders, Boris called; so many called. “They’re all saying, ‘whatever we can do to help’.

“They all want to see it happen.” A Downing Street spokesman confirmed Mr Johnson and Mr Trump discussed the proposal for peace which could prove “a positive step fowartds”. Israeli-Palestinian talks broke down in 2014, and it was far from clear that the Trump plan will resuscitate them. US officials said they were braced for initial Palestinian skepticism but hoped that over time they will agree to negotiate.

The plan places high hurdles for the Palestinians to overcome to reach their long-sought goal of a state. President Trump said that Mr Netanyahu told him the Trump administration’s proposed plan for Middle East peace would be a basis for direct negotiations. President Trump added: “Today, Israel has taken a giant step toward peace.” “Yesterday, Prime Minister Netanyahu informed me that he is willing to endorse the vision as the basis for direct negotiations – and, I will say, (opposition leader Benny Gantz) also endorsed and very strongly – with the Palestinians a historic breakthrough.”



