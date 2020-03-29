Donald Trump Shares ‘Chinese Virus’ Fact Check; Coronavirus Fake News Against POTUS Debunked [VIDEO]

Donald Trump showed his critics the real score about his war against COVID-19.

Trump shared coronavirus fact check on Twitter from “Watts’ World” segement but still refers to the disease as “Chinese Virus.” In the four-minute video, political commentator Jesse Watters speaks about the fake news surrounding Trump’s war against coronavirus. He says there are a lot of wrong reporting about the issue and addresses some of it.

Trump didn’t cut CDC funding

Watters said that it was not true that the Trump administration cut the funding for CDC. In fact, the funding went up every single year he has been in office.

Trump did not scrap NSC pandemic unit

Trump didn’t get rid of the pandemic unit at the National Security Council, but it was only moved to another division with another title.

Trump didn’t refuse WHO testing kits

Several accused Trump of rejecting the testing kits from the World Health Organization (WHO). However, WHO didn’t offer, they also don’t sell test kits. The country builds its own test kits just like the rest of the countries in the world. However, it’s true that the test kits did slow down, but that was already fixed.

Trump didn’t muzzle scientist

Watters added that Trump didn’t muzzle scientists but China did. He added that the public can see them daily because the scientists are on T.V. every single day.

Trump did not tell governors “you’re on your own”

The federal government is backing them up, if they can’t get it themselves, Watters said.

Trump did not call coronavirus a hoax

Watters explained that the POTUS didn’t call COVID-19 a hoax. However, Trump called the left’s attempt to weaponize the virus against them a hoax.

Americans approve Trump’s response to coronavirus

Based on the data, ABC News shows 55% approval for Trump. On the other hand, the Harris Poll shows 56% approval ratings. This means that the majority of the country approves Trump’s efforts against coronavirus.

Earlier, the POTUS was asked to rate his coronavirus response. Trump gave himself a perfect 10 score.

Google is working on a website to test coronavirus

Trump said earlier that they are working with Google to create a virus testing website for all Americans. However, the press said that Google has no plans to do it, which was fake news.

“The president is doing the best he can, balancing optimism with the grim reality of the pandemic,” Watters added.

In related news, WHO officials already said not to use “Chinese Virus” when referring to COVID-19 because it could “unintentionally lead to racial profiling.” However, in his caption, Trump still used it.