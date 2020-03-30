Donald Trump Shock: Actress Kirstie Alley Praises POTUS’ ‘Decorum,’ ‘Sincerity,’ ‘Care’ During Pandemic

Donald Trump was recently praised by actress Kirstie Alley over how he has been handling the coronavirus pandemic.

“Dear Mr. President, I wanted to thank you for your recent decorum, sincerity, and care towards us. You’re taking charge and leading in a manner needed and wanted for this country. I highly commend you for your boundless energy and willingness to solve problems. Thank you,” Alley tweeted.

However, the actress’s post drew a slew of different reactions from her followers. Some of them praised Alley for speaking her mind, while others called her crazy for seeing the POTUS in a positive light.

“Love you, Kristie, don’t be afraid to speak your mind! @POTUS has done an amazing job of protecting the American people!” Twitter user @Kristal2768 said.

“As President @realDonaldTrump has said, now more than ever is a time to take stock of faith and family. President Trump has consistently emphasized the importance of prayer and seeking God. Look to God!” Twitter user @BrandonBeckham_ said.

“He sat on this for two months. He LET it spread through inaction. Now he’s acting like he was right there leading the charge at the beginning. He isn’t a leader, he spent that time trying to figure out how to enrich himself off it,” Twitter user @TravisYeggy said.

“If he has his way, he will prolong the crises and kill many more Americans. I can’t believe you are ok with murder. I’m not,” Twitter user @thoc66_tara said.

“People should also have the right to criticize the President,” Twitter user @davidmweissman said.

“Protecting the American People by sending them all to church for Easter services during a pandemic? Hmm…” Twitter user @singchords said.

“He will get more people killed by “relaxing” the advice of international doctors and people who know how to handle a pandemic. Donny will do what he thinks is best for himself. He does not have anyone in mind except for anyone who will vote for him,” Twitter user @designergirla said.