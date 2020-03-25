Donald Trump Tells Media To ‘Leave Immediately’; Twitter Praises POTUS: ‘Cool,’ ‘Love It’

Donald Trump told the media that he will get rid of most of them.

A clip of the president telling off the press is making rounds on social media. A member of the press asked Trump if he has guidelines as members of the congress have tested positive for coronavirus with almost two dozens of them already self-isolating.

The POTUS said that he knew all of them, but wasn’t sure if they were seated like how the media were arranged during the conference. In Trump’s observation, they were sitting too close.

“You are actually sitting too close. Really, we should probably get rid of about another 75-80% of you. I’ll have just two or three that I like in this room,” Trump says in the video.

“I think that’s a great way of doing it. We just figure a new way of doing it, but you’re actually much too close,” he continued then pointed at two members of the press saying, “You two, you should leave immediately.”

The clip gained various reactions from Twitter users, with many praising Trump after seeing his “savage” side in the video.

“Trump is so COOL!!” @bjimb2 commented.

“I just love him,” @DixieHillbilly2 added.

“I love Our @POTUS,“ @whitedog257 wrote.

“I love this. A republican president that fights back! How refreshing!!!!” @deplorable_ndh commented.

“I love savage Trump,” @deana_owen added.

Meanwhile, Hillary Clinton has called out Trump on Twitter. The former first lady took to social media and complained about hospitals running out of ventilators and beds, and nurses using bandanas as masks. Although the ex-FLOTUS’ intention was good, several online users encouraged her to just let Trump do his job.

A few days ago, Trump was asked to rate his response to the COVID-19 outbreak. The POTUS gave himself a perfect score of 10. He also said in a press conference that he has always treated coronavirus “very seriously.”