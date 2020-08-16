Donald Trump to travel to New York after brother Robert falls seriously ill

Donald Trump will travel to New York today after his brother fell seriously ill.

The 72-year-old Robert Trump was described as being ‘very ill’, however details of his condition were not released.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany confirmed to ABC News that that Robert was taken to hospital.

She added that the president and his brother “have a very good relationship” and that more details would be provided later.

In June, Robert was hospitalised in the intensive care unit at Mount Sinai hospital in New York for more than a week.

Although quite private, Robert has been in the news recently after he led a lawsuit on behalf of the Trump family seeking to stop publication of a tell-all book by the president’s niece, Mary, titled “Too Much and Never Enough”.

The Trump family claimed her book was a violation of a nondisclosure agreement she signed dating back to an inheritance dispute in the family regarding Fred Trump Sr.’s estate.

Robert, the youngest Trump sibling, said at the time of the suit he was “deeply disappointed” in his niece’s decision to write such a book and that he and the “entire family” were “so proud of my wonderful brother, the president.”

Mary wrote she leaked family tax documents to help the New York Times investigate Trump’s wealth.

The paper went on to claim the president wasn’t a self-made man but had his father bolster his failing businesses in the 1990s with injections of more than £305 million.

In tweets last month, the president attacked his niece, stating, “Mary Trump, a seldom-seen niece who knows little about me, says untruthful things about my wonderful parents (who couldn’t stand her) and me, and violated her NDA.

“She also broke the law by giving out my Tax Returns. She’s a mess.

“Many books have been written about me, some good, some bad. Both happily and sadly, there will be more to come.”

Trump was scheduled to visit his nearby country club in Bedminster, New Jersey, on Friday and deliver remarks to the City of New York Police Benevolent Association.

We’ll be bringing you the very latest updates, pictures and video on this breaking news story.