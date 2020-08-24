Donald Trump will host first funeral since JFK at White House for younger brother

Donald Trump will host a private funeral service at the White House today for his brother Robert, it has been reported.

The 71-year-old youngest sibling of the US president died in New York last weekend after “suffering brain bleeds from a recent fall”.

Sources have told ABC News around 200 of Trump’s family and friends will attend in the East Room with his brother’s body to be driven to the presidential residence in Washington DC.

The service will be the first funeral to be held at the US seat of government since that of President John F. Kennedy after his assassination in 1963.

While Robert will become one of three non-presidents known to ever have their funerals held at the White House.

Trump said on Monday he was considering holding such a service, adding his brother would be “greatly honoured”.

“We’re looking at Friday,” he said. “And we may do just a small service right here in the White House for my brother.

“We’re looking at doing that. That would be, I think, a great honour to him,” Trump told reporters on the South Lawn.

“He loves our country – he loved our country so much.

“He was so proud of what we were doing and what we are doing for our country. So, I think it would be appropriate.”

JFK’s funeral was held on November 25, 1963, three days after he was killed by Lee Harvey Oswald in Dallas, before being buried in Arlington Memorial Cemetery.

Abraham Lincoln and William McKinley – also presidents who were assassinated – had services at the White House, while James Garfield lay in state in the Capitol Rotunda.

While Franklin D. Roosevelt, who died in office, lay in state at the White House.

The last time a non-president had a funeral service at the presidential residence was Louis Howe – an adviser to FDR and his wife Eleanor – in 1936.

Lincoln’s son Willie was also honoured with a private service in the Green Room after he died of typhoid fever aged 11 in 1862.

Trump said in a statement announcing his brother’s death on Saturday evening: “It is with heavy heart I share that my wonderful brother, Robert, peacefully passed away tonight.

“He was not just my brother, he was my best friend. He will be greatly missed, but we will meet again. His memory will live on in my heart forever. Robert, I love you. Rest in peace.”