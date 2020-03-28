Donald Trump’s Call To Protect Asian Americans Sparks Twitter Debate: Stop Using ‘Chinese Virus’

Donald Trump calls on everyone to protect the Asian American community amid the coronavirus pandemic, but Twitter users slammed the POTUS for still calling the novel coronavirus “Chinese virus.”

On Monday, the President of the United States took to Twitter to share a statement in which he calls Asian Americans “amazing.” He also encouraged the public to protect their community amid the coronavirus outbreak.

“It is very important that we totally protect our Asian American community in the United States, and all around the world. They are amazing people, and the spreading of the Virus….” Trump wrote.

“….is NOT their fault in any way, shape, or form. They are working closely with us to get rid of it. WE WILL PREVAIL TOGETHER!” he added.

However, the POTUS’s tweets only sparked a debate on Twitter. He received negative reactions from some online users because he keeps on calling the disease-causing organism “Chinese virus” even after World Health Officials (WHO) discouraged the public from using the term as it could “unintentionally lead to racial profiling.”

“So stop calling it the Chinese virus,” Miranda Yaver commented.

“Stop calling it the Chinese Virus and that would be a nice start,” @markhartig added.

“It’s YOUR fault for the violence you incited. I’m still calling it by it’s official name #TrumpVirus,” @Out5p0ken opined.

Meanwhile, several supported Trump’s “Chinese virus” term because according to them, the disease originated in China. Some even put a spin to the meaning of COVID stating that it means “Chinese Originated Viral Infectious Disease” adding that the number 19 represents the number of virus to come out from China.

One corrected it by saying that COVID-19 means “Co” for corona and “Vi” for “virus” and “D” for “disease”. The disease was formerly referred to as “2019 novel coronavirus” or “2019-nCoV.”

Meanwhile, many called Trump to resign after he was caught on camera looking very sleepy during the coronavirus meeting. Many felt that he wasn’t taking the matter seriously. However, the POTUS said in another statement that he treated COVID-19 “very seriously” from the start.