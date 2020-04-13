Don’t forget! The clocks are changing TONIGHT as daylight saving time comes to an end

Most Australians will get an extra hour of sleep on Sunday morning as daylight savings comes to an end in New South Wales, Victoria, South Australia, Tasmania and the Australian Capital Territory.

Smartphones and computers will automatically turn clocks back an hour at 3am on April 5, but analogue clocks need to be changed manually.

At a time where stress and anxiety are high due to the coronavirus pandemic, sleep experts say maintaining good sleep patterns can keep people from falling into a cycle of restlessness.

The sun won’t start to rise until around 7am but natural light will extend later into the afternoon as the days become shorter.

DST will begin again on the first Sunday of October, which is October 4, 2020, and will end on the first Sunday of April, which is April 4, 2021.

It applies in the Australian Capital Territory, New South Wales, South Australia, Tasmania and Victoria but is not used in Western Australia, Queensland and the Northern Territory.

Sleep Health Foundation’s David Hillman said stress is at an all-time high due to the coronavirus but people must maintain a healthy sleeping pattern.

‘Anxiety and stress are not good bedfellows with decent sleep,’ Mr Hillman told AAP.

‘If the sleep is disturbed … then tiredness during the daytime tends to feed the anxiety and make sleep more difficult. So it’s a bit of a vicious cycle there.’

Australia is divided into three time zones known as Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST), Australian Central Standard Time (ACST) and Australian Western Standard Time (AWST).

In Australia, Daylight Savings Time is when clocks go forward by one hour for the winter and one hour back in the summer.

Germany was the first country to adopt DST in 1916 as a way to reduce fuel usage during the war and after its success, it was taken on by other countries. It was used again during World War II.

Tasmania was the first to implement Daylight Savings Time in 1968 and other states did the same in 1971. Queensland stopped participating in 1971.

However, five years later, a referendum was held in NSW asking whether or not DST should be adopted on a permanent basis, but the majority voted in favour of the clocks being put back and forward.

Daylight Savings Time is observed in the Australian Capital Territory, New South Wales, South Australia, Tasmania and Victoria.

It is not used in Western Australia, Queensland and the Northern Territory.

In Australia, Daylight Savings Time is less popular in rural areas because farmers are affected by the changes in time.

However, changing the clocks does not create extra daylight because people are just adding an hour of natural sunlight to their days.

The extra daylight encourages people to get out of the house and do more outdoor activities as well as provide a boost to the tourism industry.

Studies have also shown that DST can make people sick because of the disruption to body clocks or circadian rhythms.