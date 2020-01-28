Don’t let us down! Iain Duncan Smith sends Boris warning over critical Brexit promise

IAIN DUNCAN SMITH has warned Boris Johnson to deliver on his immigration promises after Brexit.

The former Tory leader insisted people voted to leave the EU to “take back control of our borders” in addition to fishing, farming, laws and money. He added that it is “a promise that we are honour bound to deliver on”.

Writing for the Daily Telegraph, Mr Duncan Smith said: “Whilst it is true people who voted Brexit wanted to take back control of our fishing, farming, laws and money, they also voted to take back control of our borders as well. “Over the last three years, as the liberal elite aided by some in the business world have pushed back and tried to dismiss migration control, those of us who were heavily involved in the Brexit campaign know it was a promise that we are honour bound to deliver on.” The former work and pensions secretary said the new points-based immigration system “must ensure that UK businesses seeking to employ foreign nationals have shown that UK nationals with the correct skills cannot be found”. He added: “Global Britain needs skills and talent from around the world but we must not lose sight of the need to look to our home grown workforce and ensure they are trained and skilled to meet the challenge.

“On December 12 people who hadn’t voted Conservative before expected us to deliver on this, we must not let them down.” Mr Duncan Smith’s comments come as the UK is set to leave the EU on Friday, nearly four years after the historic referendum. Britain will then enter an 11-month transition period, during which time the UK will follow EU rules, to allow time for the two sides to strike a free trade agreement.

The Prime Minister has repeatedly ruled out extending the deadline despite claims the time frame is too tight to reach a comprehensive deal. Mr Johnson plans to introduce an Australian-style immigration system from January 2021. The Prime Minister and Home Secretary Priti Patel briefed the Cabinet last week on the latest plans.

Mr Johnson’s spokesman said the new system would allow the UK to welcome talent from around the world while regaining control of its own immigration policy. The spokesman said: “The Prime Minister said the public have been clear that they want us to end freedom of movement and take back control of our borders. “It is our duty to deliver on this promise. “The Prime Minister said that the key guiding principle of the new system would be taking back control, unleashing global talent attracting the brightest and the best, and reducing unskilled immigration.”