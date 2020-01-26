Don’t test us! Ireland refuses to rule out veto of Brexit deal – EU sends warning

IRELAND has refused to rule out vetoing a Brexit trade deal that splits from EU rules, after the Irish Europe Minister also hinted at further delays to the negotiations despite Boris Johnson’s insistence on a 2020 deadline.

Ireland’s Europe Minister Helen McEntee refused to rule out the EU vetoing a Brexit trade deal that divergences from EU rules and regulations. In a sign that the trade talks could quickly become deadlocked, Ms McEntee told Sky News that the level of divergence proposed by the British Government was “worrying” to the EU. This comes after Home Secretary Priti Patel took a tough line on ripping up the EU rulebook after Britan leaves the EU.

Sky News host Niall Paterson said: “Priti Patel made it clear earlier that the whole point of Brexit was to permit divergence. “In those circumstances, would Ireland veto any deal that permitted the level of divergence that Patel was talking about?” The Irish minister appeared to dodge that question when she responded: “It’s not about Ireland vetoing a deal. “It’s about all member-states ensuring that we want a close relationship with the UK.”

She continued: “There has to be a balance of rights and obligations and a level playing field in the future trading relationship. “We need to protect the single market and rights and values that underpin the EU. “It is quite worrying that there is a lot of talk about divergence. “This is why the withdrawal agreement was so important and why the protocol on Northern Ireland and the backstop was so important.”

During her interview, Ms McEntee also hinted at further delays to the Brexit trade talk timetable, despite Boris Johnson insisting on a December 2020 deadline. She repeatedly said that the focus “should be on getting a good deal, not about timing”. She explained: “Our focus and priority shouldn’t just be about timing and this idea that we need to get something done by the end of the year. “For us it’s about putting the right negotiation, the right relationship in place, laying those foundations and making sure we have a trade relationship that benefits us both.”