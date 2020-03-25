Doom Eternal: Rapper Ice-T Sends One Major Criticism For New Doom Game

Doom Eternal has been a major hit since its release last week, but it did not escape criticism from some of its avid fans.

One of which is an American rapper, producer and actor Ice-T, who took to Twitter to share his experiences about the game. While it is clear he enjoyed the latest installment of the Doom series, there are some things he didn’t like, particularly the fact that he can’t stand still in the game and had to jump non-stop.

The 62-year-old record producer even described the game as “virtual cardio,” owing to the fact that a player must continuously move to survive in the first-person combat game.

Ice-T also highlighted that some levels of the game are really hard, sharing that he had to do some “insane dances” just to complete a level and move on.

For what it’s worth though, video game developer id Software did mention previously that there will be a lot of movements in the game. According to Hugo Martin, the creative director of Doom (2016) and Doom Eternal, they put an increased focus on the platforming in the game in order to increase player engagement.

“We wanted to make sure the level design and the combat really gave you something to have to master. You master and conquer the levels just as much as you conquer the combat and encounters, and that’s what feels really empowering to the player, something that is earned,” Martin told Gameindustry.biz last year.

Moreover, Martin emphasized that they want players to get their money’s worth with Doom Eternal, convincing them to make engagement the “overriding theme” in its development.

Ice-T may “hate” that he has to consistently move, jump and “dance” in the game; however, it is also what makes the gameplay unique compared to other first-person shooter games.

As demanding it may be, Doom Eternal has received rave reviews for its gameplay, graphics, missions and killer soundtrack. It has also been id Software and Bethesda’s biggest release in recent years, with over 105,000 concurrent players on Steam just two days after release.

Doom Eternal is available to play on Google Stadia, PC, PS4 and Xbox One.