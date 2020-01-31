DOTA 2 update: 7.24 patch notes confirm big Steam changes

DOTA 2 update 7.24 patch notes are in, and they confirm the big changes that Steam gamers will want to know about.
DOTA 2 remains one of the most popular games on Valve’s Steam platform, and a lot of that comes down to the constant updates and balance changes.
An earlier patch provided gamers with new heroes to master, while DOTA 2 update 7.24 is more focused on refinement to the UI and other areas of the game.
One of the most noticeable tweaks confirmed in this week’s DOTA patch notes has been made to neutral items.
Valve has confirmed that Heroes now have a dedicated neutral items slot, with a Neutral Item Stash also confirmed in the fountain.
Neutral items will be stored there instead of on the fountain floor and can be accessed by right-clicking on an available item in the new UI.
This revamped UI will also show the state and location of all the other items that have dropped.
Another big change that fans might not notice straight away is that void Spirit and Snapfire have been added to Captain’s Mode.
For those that might not know Captain’s mode is the standard format used for tournament games.
And with the introduction of these latest heroes, it should make for some interesting new combos and ban situations.
A rundown of today’s official DOTA 2 patch notes can be found below, alongside the ability list for Void Spirit and Spitfire.
DOTA 2 PATCH NOTES
- Heroes now have a dedicated neutral items slot. A maximum of one neutral item can be equipped on your hero.
- There is now a Neutral Item Stash in the fountain. Neutral items are now stored there instead of on the fountain floor. Right clicking on an available item in the new UI will place it in your stash/courier and can be delivered to you. This UI will also show the state and location of all the other items that have dropped.
- Neutral items can now be teleported to your Neutral Item Stash at home through a right click context menu (from your backpack or your neutral slot)
- Backpack slot count reduced from 4 to 3
- Neutral item drop count per tier increased from 3 to 4 (chance from 9 to 10%)
- Ancients neutral drop rates are 3x higher
- Removed Shrines
- Outposts moved to the primary jungles
- Outposts vision reduced from 1400 flying to 700 ground vision (same for truesight)
- Outposts now start as owned by the respective teams, and can be captured at any time (rewards still happen at the 10 minute mark)
- Adjusted tree layout on the map edges near the previous outpost areas
- Moved a medium camp in the Dire Primary Jungle to a nearby location
- Lane bounty runes have been moved to the secondary jungles
- Removed all GPM talents
- Added Void Spirit and Snapfire to Captain’s Mode
- Hero respawn time increased from 6/8/10/14/16 for level 1-5 to 12/15/18/21/24
- Buyback cost increased from 100 + NW/13 to 200 + NW/12
- Courier death no longer disables your passive gold income
- Courier bounty increased from 25+5*Level for each player to 30 + 7 * Level
- Courier respawn time changed from 50 + 7 * Level to 60 + 7 * Level
- Courier movement speed increased from 280 to 290
- Courier can no longer plant wards at level 15
- Courier can no longer use items at level 25
- Implemented custom UI for charged-based abilities rather than using buffs
AETHER REMNANT – Void Spirit dispatches a remnant aspect of himself to stand sentinel over a small area. The remnant peers in a single direction, waiting to pull in and damage enemies that cross its gaze.
DISSIMILATE – Void Spirit temporarily fades into the aether, creating a number of portals through which he can reassemble himself and cause damage to enemies in the area where he reappears.
RESONANT PULSE – Void Spirit wraps himself in a protective shield that absorbs physical damage and emits a single damaging pulse around him. The shield gains increased damage absorption for each enemy hero the pulse hits.
ASTRAL STEP – Void Spirit consumes a charge to rip through reality into the astral plane, damaging all enemies along the rift path and inflicting a void mark that slows and detonates for significant damage.
SCATTERBLAST – Snapfire unloads with a wide blast from her trusty scattergun that damages and slows enemies. Particularly effective at point-blank range.
FIRESNAP COOKIE – Snapfire feeds a potent cookie to Mortimer or an ally, causing them to hop a short distance. The hopping unit stuns and damages enemies in the landing zone.
LIL’ SHREDDER – Snapfire unleashes a volley of fixed-damage attacks with her lizard-mounted battle cannons, gaining rapid fire and bonus attack range while slowing the attack speed of enemies she hits.
MORTIMER KISSES – Snapfire rears up on Mortimer, guiding his aim as he launches burning globs of firespit that damage on impact and linger on the ground to slow enemies and cause more damage over time.