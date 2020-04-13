Dozens fined over attending Qld car rally

Almost 60 people who attended a large car rally in Brisbane have copped hefty fines for breaching coronavirus restrictions.

Some tried to flee when police raided the Rochedale event on Saturday night, leaving them bogged after they took off across local grasslands.

Dozens of people have been hit with $1334 fines over the rally, which involved 150 vehicles with drivers and passengers mingling in close proximity.

Deputy Commissioner Steve Gollschewski has expressed his disgust at the blatant disregard for social distancing rules aimed at containing coronavirus.

“It is inexcusable what happened at Rochedale … such blatant disregard for the lives of Queenslanders will not be tolerated,” he said.

He said Queenslanders were largely doing the right thing to contain the virus, but those who don’t can expected to be caught and punished.