Dozens rounded up in crime-riddled region

Two teenage boys are among 55 people charged with more than 180 offences, including burglary and stealing cars, in a Queensland country town battling a crime wave.
The 15-year-old and 16-year-old were nabbed as part of Operation Sierra Processor, targeting property crime in the Chinchilla region, and they face charges ranging from unlawful use of a motor vehicle to fraud.
Overall, 55 people are facing 186 offences, which include unlawful use of a motor vehicle (26 charges), drug offences (22), burglary (19), driving without a licence (9) receiving tainted property (7) and break and enter (5).
Detective Acting Superintendent Mat Kelly said it was a great result for the Chinchilla community and “local police will continue to disrupt and dismantle property crime and drug supply networks across the South West District to deter criminal behaviour”.
