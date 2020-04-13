Dr. Anthony Fauci Wants Brad Pitt To Play Him On ‘Saturday Night Live’

Dr. Anthony Fauci recently joked that he wants Brad Pitt to play him on “Saturday Night Live.“

“SNL” has returned this weekend after taking a hiatus due to the coronavirus outbreak. In its first episode, CNN’s Alisyn Camerota asked Fauci, 79, which actor he had in mind if “SNL” were to do a sketch about the daily White House briefings featuring the Coronavirus Task Force, People reported.

Fauci confessed that he has “no idea” if somebody will take on his role as the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. He hoped not to be a part of it, but if any actor would play his role, he wouldn’t argue if it’s Pitt.

“Which actor would you want to play you? Here are some suggestions that I’ve heard: Ben Stiller, Brad Pitt. Which one?” Camerota asked.

“Oh, Brad Pitt, of course,” Fauci responded with a laugh.

NBC announced in a statement on Thursday (April 9) that the new material of the show will be produced remotely because “SNL” practices social distancing. The elements of the show will include “Weekend Update” and other original content from the cast members.

The publication noted that it would not be surprising to have Pitt portray Fauci’s role on “SNL.” Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Aniston’s ex was named People’s Sexiest Man Alive, and many were convinced that the disease expert could be a contender for the same title.

A petition to make Fauci People’s Sexiest Man Alive is ongoing and over 13,000 have already signed it. The petition was initiated by Sandra Martin who praised the top expert on infectious diseases for his tireless work to educate and support Americans amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“His comforting and intelligent demeanor has helped to lessen our national anxiety. He speaks truth to power, a strength few have at this time. His kind face and manner of speaking bring calm during the storm,” the petition read. “For sapiophiles and many others, he is the definitive Sexiest Man Alive in 2020.”

Meanwhile, Joe Exotic also named Pitt as one the actors he wanted to play him for the “Tiger King” movie adaptation. His other personal choice is David Spade.

Spade believed that the role is more fitting to him than Pitt. “I think Joe is a little too squirrelly for Brad. That might be wishful thinking, Brad is so studly and I’m a little more squirrelly,” he said.